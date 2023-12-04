Rick Burton, a patent security specialist for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, instructs athletes on lacrosse movements as part of a Route 40 Lacrosse clinic Feb. 15, 2023, at the Under Armour House at Fayette in Baltimore, Maryland. Burton operates Route 40 Lacrosse to bring the sport to different communities in Maryland. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:41 Photo ID: 8154146 VIRIN: 230215-A-LG032-1006 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4.13 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaping the team, on and off the field [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.