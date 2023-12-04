Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaping the team, on and off the field [Image 4 of 6]

    Shaping the team, on and off the field

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Rick Burton, a patent security specialist for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, instructs athletes on lacrosse movements as part of a Route 40 Lacrosse clinic Feb. 15, 2023, at the Under Armour House at Fayette in Baltimore, Maryland. Burton operates Route 40 Lacrosse to bring the sport to different communities in Maryland. (Courtesy photo)

    volunteering
    Lacrosse
    DEVCOM
    P-Tech

