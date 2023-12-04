Rick Burton, a patent security specialist for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, instructs athletes on lacrosse movements as part of a Route 40 Lacrosse clinic Feb. 15, 2023, at the Under Armour House at Fayette in Baltimore, Maryland. Burton operates Route 40 Lacrosse to bring the sport to different communities in Maryland. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 11:41
|Photo ID:
|8154146
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-LG032-1006
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaping the team, on and off the field [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaping the team, on and off the field
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT