Rick Burton, a patent security specialist for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, center, poses for a photo with Pathways in Technology, or P-Tech, students June 7, 2023, at the Richlin Catering & Event Center in Edgewood, Maryland. Burton mentors P-Tech students in information technology and cybersecurity. (Courtesy photo by Renae Burton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:41 Photo ID: 8154145 VIRIN: 230607-A-LG032-1003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.51 MB Location: EDGEWOOD, MD, US Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaping the team, on and off the field [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.