Rick Burton, a patent security specialist for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, left, prepares to substitute an Edgewood High School lacrosse player into the game May 5, 2023, at Edgewood High School in Edgewood, Maryland. Burton serves as the team’s coach. (Courtesy photo by Alysse Martin)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 11:41
|Photo ID:
|8154144
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-LG032-1002
|Resolution:
|1170x1752
|Size:
|350.34 KB
|Location:
|EDGEWOOD, MD, US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaping the team, on and off the field [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaping the team, on and off the field
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT