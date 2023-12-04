Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command’s Dismore earns People First Award

    Joint Munitions Command’s Dismore earns People First Award

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The People First Award, instituted by the Joint Munitions Command, acknowledges supervisors who exceed expectations in prioritizing the well-being of their employees, with Seth Dismore being the inaugural recipient of this distinction.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:00
    Photo ID: 8154132
    VIRIN: 231206-A-FE115-1156
    Resolution: 3830x4787
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Munitions Command’s Dismore earns People First Award, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be
    People First

