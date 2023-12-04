Joint Munitions Command’s Dismore earns People First Award

The People First Award, instituted by the Joint Munitions Command, acknowledges supervisors who exceed expectations in prioritizing the well-being of their employees, with Seth Dismore being the inaugural recipient of this distinction.

