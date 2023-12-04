The People First Award, instituted by the Joint Munitions Command, acknowledges supervisors who exceed expectations in prioritizing the well-being of their employees, with Seth Dismore being the inaugural recipient of this distinction.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 11:00
|Photo ID:
|8154132
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-FE115-1156
|Resolution:
|3830x4787
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Munitions Command’s Dismore earns People First Award, by Shawn Eldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Munitions Command’s Dismore earns People First Award
