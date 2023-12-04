Signal Corps Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Linwood Barrett and 2nd Lt. Michael Moser pose for a photo together following Moser's graduation from the Signal Basic Officer Leader Course.
This work, Challenge coin 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
