Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Challenge coin 3 [Image 3 of 4]

    Challenge coin 3

    FORT EISENHOWER, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    Signal Corps Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Linwood Barrett and 2nd Lt. Michael Moser pose for a photo together following Moser's graduation from the Signal Basic Officer Leader Course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 11:04
    Photo ID: 8154121
    VIRIN: 231004-A-IO061-1003
    Resolution: 2843x4078
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Challenge coin 3 [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Challenge coin 1
    Challenge coin
    Challenge coin 3
    Challenge coin 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    challenge coin
    cyber protection brigade
    fort eisenhower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT