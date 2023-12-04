Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR Best of the Best Competition Land Navigation [Image 11 of 13]

    4-319th AFAR Best of the Best Competition Land Navigation

    GERMANY

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment looks at his map to find the best route to the next point on his map during the Land Navigation evaluation of the Best of the Best Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. The Best of the Best Competition is a battalion event to determine the best Battery Fires Direction Cell. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

