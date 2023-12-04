4-319th AFAR Best of the Best Competition Land Navigation

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment plots a point on his map during the Land Navigation evaluation of the Best of the Best Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. The Best of the Best Competition is a battalion event to determine the best Battery Fires Direction Cell. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

