U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment pose for a photo before the Land Navigation evaluation for the Best of the Best Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. The Best of the Best Competition is a battalion event to determine the best Battery Fires Direction Cell. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 10:00
|Photo ID:
|8153999
|VIRIN:
|231204-A-RG158-2014
|Resolution:
|5570x3713
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-319th AFAR Best of the Best Competition Land Navigation [Image 13 of 13], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
