4-319th AFAR Best of the Best Competition Land Navigation

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment pose for a photo before the Land Navigation evaluation for the Best of the Best Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. The Best of the Best Competition is a battalion event to determine the best Battery Fires Direction Cell. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

