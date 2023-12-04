Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Best Medic Competition [Image 11 of 14]

    European Best Medic Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. and multinational soldiers conduct the Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane as part of the European Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 6, 2023. The EMBC will test the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medic’s ability to perform technical tasks to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical individual and team skills during combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

