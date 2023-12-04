A U.S. Soldier conducts the Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane as part of the European Best Medic Competition (EBMC) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 6, 2023. The EMBC will test the physical fitness, medical skills, and readiness of European theater medic’s ability to perform technical tasks to standards of excellence in a broad spectrum of critical individual and team skills during combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 08:36 Photo ID: 8153850 VIRIN: 231206-A-BS310-1174 Resolution: 5125x7688 Size: 33.44 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European Best Medic Competition [Image 14 of 14], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.