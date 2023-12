Camp Foster opens its gates for the local Japanese community to attend Comic Con Okinawa 2023

An attendee flips through Jeremy Clark’s comic portfolio during Comic Con Okinawa 2023 at the Camp Foster Fieldhouse, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa partnered with over 18 different event sponsors to bring this comic book convention to Camp Foster. Open to all military personnel, dependents, and local Japanese residents, Comic Con Okinawa featured notable voice actors, comic artists, and off-base store vendors. Clark is most known for his work in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and in DC Comics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

