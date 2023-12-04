Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster opens its gates for the local Japanese community to attend Comic Con Okinawa 2023 [Image 8 of 9]

    Camp Foster opens its gates for the local Japanese community to attend Comic Con Okinawa 2023

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Stickers from Enigma Collections are put on display at Comic Con Okinawa 2023 at the Camp Foster Fieldhouse, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa partnered with over 18 different event sponsors to bring this comic book convention to Camp Foster. Open to all military personnel, dependents, and local Japanese residents, Comic Con Okinawa featured notable voice actors, comic artists, and off-base store vendors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 04:07
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Camp Foster opens its gates for the local Japanese community to attend Comic Con Okinawa 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MCCS
    Camp Foster
    Comic Con
    Comic Con Okinawa
    2023

