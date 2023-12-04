51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, removes the rank from Tech. Sgt. Charles Donihue, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight noncommissioned officer in charge of warfighter support, after his promotion through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 5, 2023. Donihue's exceptional performance and achievements earned him an immediate promotion to Technical Sergeant through the STEP program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

