51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, Tech. Sgt. Charles Donihue, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight noncommissioned officer in charge of war fighter support, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st FW command chief, pose for a photo following Monroe's receipt of a promotion certificate from the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 5, 2023. The STEP program enables Wing commanders to directly promote Airmen who have shown outstanding potential and have consistently delivered exceptional performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

