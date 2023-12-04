Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions [Image 4 of 7]

    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, coins Staff Sgt. Garry Monroe, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, after his promotion through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 5, 2023. Monroe's exceptional performance and achievements earned him an immediate promotion to Technical Sergeant through the STEP program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 8153562
    VIRIN: 231205-F-QO603-1109
    Resolution: 3919x2607
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions
    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions
    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions
    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions
    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions
    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions
    51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    51st Fighter Wing
    Stripes for Exceptional Performers
    STEP Promotions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT