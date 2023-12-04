U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, awards Staff Sgt. Garry Monroe, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, with a promotion certificate from the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 5, 2023. The STEP program is a distinctive promotion initiative that allows commanders to rapidly advance outstanding enlisted members, bypassing standard testing and time requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 03:29
|Photo ID:
|8153561
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-QO603-1030
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT