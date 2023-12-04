51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, awards Staff Sgt. Garry Monroe, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, with a promotion certificate from the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 5, 2023. The STEP program is a distinctive promotion initiative that allows commanders to rapidly advance outstanding enlisted members, bypassing standard testing and time requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

