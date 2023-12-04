51st Fighter Wing Airmen selected for STEP Promotions

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Donihue, left, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight noncommissioned officer in charge of warfighter support, is presented with a promotion certificate from the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program by Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 5, 2023. The STEP program offers commanders a way to fast-track promotions for exceptionally performing enlisted members, sidestepping the usual tests and waiting periods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

