    Yama Sakura 85: Camp Sendai Tree Planting Ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    Yama Sakura 85: Camp Sendai Tree Planting Ceremony

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, and Lt. Gen. Naoki Kajiwara, the Commanding General of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s North Eastern Army (NEA), , pose for a photo during a planting ceremony following the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    TAGS

    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy
    YS85
    YamaSakura85

