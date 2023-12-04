U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jason Kaack, 7th Infantry Division operations sergeant major, left, and U.S. Army Col. Joseph Ewers, 7th Infantry Division deputy commander of operations, salute the flags of the U.S. and Japan during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 01:59 Photo ID: 8153510 VIRIN: 231204-A-LB938-8483 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.29 MB Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yama Sakura 85: Camp Sendai Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.