    Yama Sakura 85: Camp Sendai Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 11]

    Yama Sakura 85: Camp Sendai Opening Ceremony

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    7th Infantry Division

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s North Eastern Army band members play a song for the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 01:59
    Photo ID: 8153508
    VIRIN: 231204-A-LB938-2662
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85: Camp Sendai Opening Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy
    YS85
    YamaSakura85

