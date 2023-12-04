Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD 23: Aircrew safety is top priority for AFE [Image 10 of 10]

    OCD 23: Aircrew safety is top priority for AFE

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Mauro, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, adjusts a pair of night-vision goggles during a fit test at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). AFE is responsible for ensuring the safety of pilots, loadmasters, and other aircrew by engaging in the maintenance, inspection, repair, and adjustment of flight equipment, such as flight helmets, parachutes, and safety rafts. Without AFE, aircrew would not be able to deliver humanitarian aid to the islanders of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 01:28
    Photo ID: 8153496
    VIRIN: 231206-F-PM645-1010
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, OCD 23: Aircrew safety is top priority for AFE [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Operation Christmas Drop
    AFE
    alliance
    partnership
    OCD23

