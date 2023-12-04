OCD 23: Aircrew safety is top priority for AFE

U.S. Air Force 1st Class Esteban Bautista-Aquino, 374th Operations Support Squadron aircraft flight equipment (AFE) journeyman, conducts an inspection of night-vision goggles at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). AFE is responsible for ensuring the safety of pilots, loadmasters, and other aircrew by engaging in the maintenance, inspection, repair, and adjustment of flight equipment, such as flight helmets, parachutes, and safety rafts. Without AFE, aircrew would not be able to deliver humanitarian aid to the islanders of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

