Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason Pak, assigned to the 552nd Military Police Company, stands next to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Military Police patrol car during Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of regional peace, security, and prosperity. We continue strengthening the Alliance and investing in it to deliver integrated deterrence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

