Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training [Image 6 of 8]

    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    7th Infantry Division

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Military Police Pvt. Makoto Oyama and Pvt. Kazuhiro Araya demonstrate their procedures for searching detainees to U.S. Army Soldiers at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of regional peace, security, and prosperity. We continue strengthening the Alliance and investing in it to deliver integrated deterrence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 00:56
    Photo ID: 8153448
    VIRIN: 231205-A-LB938-1750
    Resolution: 5595x3730
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training
    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training
    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training
    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training
    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training
    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training
    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training
    Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AusArmy
    YS85
    YamaSakura85

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT