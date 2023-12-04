Yama Sakura 85: U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral military police training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elijah David and Spc. Robert Wineburg, assigned to the 552nd Military Police Company, teaches Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force members hostile detainee handling techniques at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of regional peace, security, and prosperity. We continue strengthening the Alliance and investing in it to deliver integrated deterrence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

