Crime Prevention Parade

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, bows as he is introduced at the city’s year-end crime prevention and safety parade at Kyomachi Park in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 1, 2023. The Sasebo Police Department held the parade to raise awareness for crime prevention and traffic safety among the Sasebo community during the end-of-the-year holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

