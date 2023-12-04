Koji Kawamoto, chief of Sasebo City Police, gives a speech at the city’s year-end crime prevention and safety parade at Kyomachi Park in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 1, 2023. The Sasebo Police Department held the parade to raise awareness for crime prevention and traffic safety among the Sasebo community during the end-of-the-year holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 8153226 VIRIN: 231201-N-WS494-1029 Resolution: 4173x2782 Size: 780.11 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crime Prevention Parade [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.