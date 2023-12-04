Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crime Prevention Parade [Image 4 of 5]

    Crime Prevention Parade

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Koji Kawamoto, chief of Sasebo City Police, gives a speech at the city’s year-end crime prevention and safety parade at Kyomachi Park in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 1, 2023. The Sasebo Police Department held the parade to raise awareness for crime prevention and traffic safety among the Sasebo community during the end-of-the-year holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

