Crime Prevention Parade

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, walks alongside Sasebo city officials during the city’s year-end crime prevention and safety parade in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 1, 2023. The Sasebo Police Department held the parade to raise awareness for crime prevention and traffic safety among the Sasebo community during the end-of-the-year holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

