Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, sits alongside Sasebo city officials at the city’s year-end crime prevention and safety parade at Kyomachi Park in Sasebo, Japan Dec. 1, 2023. The Sasebo Police Department held the parade to raise awareness for crime prevention and traffic safety among the Sasebo community during the end-of-the-year holiday season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|8153219
|VIRIN:
|231201-N-WS494-1013
|Resolution:
|4686x3124
|Size:
|911.54 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crime Prevention Parade [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT