    CMSgt. Reynolds retires after 26 years of service [Image 6 of 7]

    CMSgt. Reynolds retires after 26 years of service

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A spouse's pin is pinned on U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Harry Reynolds, 354th Maintenance Group wing weapons manager, on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2023. Reynolds was the wing weapons manager for the 354th Fighter Wing and managed the utilization, training, and professional development of 210 active duty and contract personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

