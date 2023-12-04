25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System

U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, test out a new hoist system called the Load Stability System on Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. The Load Stability System is an experimental piece of technology designed to revolutionize medical evacuation operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Clark)

