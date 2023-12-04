Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Security Forces Squadron Breath Test Operator Course [Image 4 of 4]

    325th Security Forces Squadron Breath Test Operator Course

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A disposable mouthpiece sits on a table during a Breath Test Operator course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. Utilizing the 325th Security Force Squadrons newly certified “satellite site” classroom, this course certifies participating members to test the blood alcohol content of DUI suspects with the Intoxilyzer Desktop Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

