325th Security Forces Squadron Breath Test Operator Course

Susan Barge, left, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles instructor, discusses the breath test affidavit paperwork with Master-at-Arms 1st Class Matthew Silva, Naval Support Activity Panama City patrolman, during a Breath Test Operator course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. Utilizing the 325th Security Force Squadrons newly certified “satellite site” classroom, this course certifies participating members to test the blood alcohol content of DUI suspects with the Intoxilyzer Desktop Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

