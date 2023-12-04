Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Security Forces Squadron Breath Test Operator Course [Image 2 of 4]

    325th Security Forces Squadron Breath Test Operator Course

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Deputy Sheriff Matthew Belthrop, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, takes a breath test during a Breath Test Operator course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. The Security Forces training classroom was recently certified as a “satellite site” allowing the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to conduct high liability courses. This certification helps streamlines the process and cuts down time for the 325th SFS money by eliminating the need to send personnel TDY to complete courses like the Breath Test Operator course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

