325th Security Forces Squadron Breath Test Operator Course

Deputy Sheriff Matthew Belthrop, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, takes a breath test during a Breath Test Operator course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. The Security Forces training classroom was recently certified as a “satellite site” allowing the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to conduct high liability courses. This certification helps streamlines the process and cuts down time for the 325th SFS money by eliminating the need to send personnel TDY to complete courses like the Breath Test Operator course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

