325th Security Forces Squadron Breath Test Operator Course

Matthew Belthrop, Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff, looks at a driver license during a Breath Test Operator course at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023. The Breath Test Operator course was hosted by the 325th Security Forces Squadron and taught by Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to cut down time and money by eliminating the need to send personnel TDY to complete courses like the Breath Test Operator course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

