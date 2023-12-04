Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

