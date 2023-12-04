Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Annual General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award Ceremony [Image 19 of 26]

    36th Annual General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, the Director of the Army Staff and U.S. Army Captain (Retired) Timothy J. Lockhart, General Douglas MacArthur Foundation Board of Directors presents the MacArthur award to Cpt. Paul J. Owens of U.S. Army Europe and Africa during the 36th Annual General Douglas MacArthur Leadership award ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., November 15, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    VIRIN: 231115-A-NZ457-1059
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Paul Owens
    2022 General Douglas MacArthur Awards

