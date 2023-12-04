JBAB commander, command chief read donated books to LEARN D.C. students

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, joins Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, JBAB and 11th Wing Command Chief, reading a book to students at LEARN D.C. on JBAB, Nov. 17, 2023. A local organization donated five booking vending machines, multiple tablets and funds to the school to support the education of students and faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US