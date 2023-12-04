Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB commander, command chief read donated books to LEARN D.C. students [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, joins Chief Master Sgt. Clifford Lawton, JBAB and 11th Wing Command Chief, reading a book to students at LEARN D.C. on JBAB, Nov. 17, 2023. A local organization donated five booking vending machines, multiple tablets and funds to the school to support the education of students and faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 14:13
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB commander, command chief read donated books to LEARN D.C. students [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Learning
    Education
    Mission Partner

