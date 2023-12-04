Blue Angels Release 2025 Air Show Schedule

LAS VEGAS - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2025 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 5, 2023. During their 79th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2025.

