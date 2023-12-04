Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Undersecretary of the Air Force Visits Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma [Image 3 of 3]

    Acting Undersecretary of the Air Force Visits Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma

    MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, greets Kristyn Jones, acting Under Secretary of the Air Force, at her arrival to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma Nov. 28. Jones visited to receive updates on maintenance, repair and overhaul executive program review, supply chain integration and process improvements with the Defense Logistics Agency, the digital depot concept and plans for depot maintenance modernization, and a tour of depot maintenance facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

