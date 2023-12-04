Acting Undersecretary of the Air Force Visits Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, greets Kristyn Jones, acting Under Secretary of the Air Force, at her arrival to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma Nov. 28. Jones visited to receive updates on maintenance, repair and overhaul executive program review, supply chain integration and process improvements with the Defense Logistics Agency, the digital depot concept and plans for depot maintenance modernization, and a tour of depot maintenance facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

