Acting Undersecretary of the Air Force Visits Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — From left, Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Sipos, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, Col. Abigail Ruscetta, 72nd Air Base Wing commander, Col. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer, Air Force Sustainment Center command chief, and Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, salute as Kristyn Jones, acting Under Secretary of the Air Force, arrives at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma Nov. 28. Jones visited to receive updates on maintenance, repair and overhaul executive program review, supply chain integration and process improvements with the Defense Logistics Agency, the digital depot concept and plans for depot maintenance modernization, and a tour of depot maintenance facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

