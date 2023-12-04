Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Release 2025 Air Show Schedule

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    LAS VEGAS - The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2025 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 5, 2023. During their 79th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 64 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2025.

    This work, Blue Angels Release 2025 Air Show Schedule, by PO1 Cody Deccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

