Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to members of the Defense Policy Board during a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Dec. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8152580
|VIRIN:
|231205-D-XI929-1001
|Resolution:
|8189x2584
|Size:
|13.89 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin meets with members of the Defense Policy Board [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT