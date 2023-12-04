Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 All Woman Flight

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 All Woman Flight

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2023) Aircrew from an all woman flight team, all currently assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 pose for a photo in front of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft before a scheduled all-woman flight, Dec. 1. The flight was conducted in honor of 50 years of women in Naval aviation. VP-30, based in Jacksonville Fla., is the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP 30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 12:33
    Photo ID: 8152579
    VIRIN: 231201-N-MT581-1051
    Resolution: 6521x3285
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 All Woman Flight, by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    VP 30
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro’s Nest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT