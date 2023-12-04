Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 All Woman Flight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 1, 2023) Aircrew from an all woman flight team, all currently assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 pose for a photo in front of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft before a scheduled all-woman flight, Dec. 1. The flight was conducted in honor of 50 years of women in Naval aviation. VP-30, based in Jacksonville Fla., is the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS). VP 30’s mission is to provide P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and MQ-4C UAS specific training to pilots, Naval flight officers, and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)
