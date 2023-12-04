Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort McCoy [Image 19 of 21]

    Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Amanda Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The Army Reserve Medical Command (AR-MEDCOM) held their Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) two-week-long competition from April 30 - May 12, 2023 at Fort McCoy Wis. The EFMB featured 49 competitors from Active, Guard and Reserve components that tested their knowledge in multiple events to include soldier skill, medical lanes physical fitness assessment in pursuit of the coveted and prestigious badge. The EFMB test is the utmost challenge to the professional competence and physical endurance of the Soldier medic.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 12:35
    Photo ID: 8152549
    VIRIN: 230509-A-YF049-1049
    Resolution: 7811x5207
    Size: 20.63 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Field Medical Badge at Fort McCoy [Image 21 of 21], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Fort McCoy
    EFMB

