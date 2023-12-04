Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and crew return to homeport following 65-day patrol in the Florida Straits

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma (WMEC 908) patrols the Florida Straits, Nov. 6, 2023. Tahoma deployed for a 65-day patrol and conducted maritime safety and security missions while supporting Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Tahoma)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and crew return to homeport following 65-day patrol in the Florida Straits [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

