U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma and crew return to homeport following 65-day patrol in the Florida Straits

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma (WMEC 908) drive the cutter’s small boat in the Florida Straits, Oct. 28, 2023. Tahoma deployed for a 65-day patrol and conducted maritime safety and security missions while supporting Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Hurst)

