Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired general officer inducted into Wisconsin Air Guard Hall of Fame

    Retired general officer inducted into Wisconsin Air Guard Hall of Fame

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air,
    presents retired Brig. Gen. Gary Ebben with a plaque during a Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame induction ceremony Dec. 1 at Joint Force Headquarters in Madison, Wis. Ebben served as Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general as well as deputy adjutant general for Air, and prior to that commanded Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center. As a command pilot, he logged more than 3,000 flight hours in such aircraft as the T-41, T-37, T-38, A-10 and RC-26B. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 11:09
    Photo ID: 8152295
    VIRIN: 231201-O-QS269-1043
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: MADISON, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired general officer inducted into Wisconsin Air Guard Hall of Fame, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wisconsin Air Guard inducts retired general officer to Hall of Fame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT