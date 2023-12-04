Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Air,

presents retired Brig. Gen. Gary Ebben with a plaque during a Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame induction ceremony Dec. 1 at Joint Force Headquarters in Madison, Wis. Ebben served as Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general as well as deputy adjutant general for Air, and prior to that commanded Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center. As a command pilot, he logged more than 3,000 flight hours in such aircraft as the T-41, T-37, T-38, A-10 and RC-26B. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 11:09 Photo ID: 8152295 VIRIN: 231201-O-QS269-1043 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 6.16 MB Location: MADISON, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired general officer inducted into Wisconsin Air Guard Hall of Fame, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.