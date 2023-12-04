171st Chief Retires after 41 Years of Service

After 41 years of service, Chief Master Sgt. John Craven, is recognized for his service and sacrifice at his formal retirement ceremony held in an aircraft hangar at the 171st Air Refueling Wing located near Pittsburgh Nov. 30, 2023. Chief Craven served with the units Maintenance Group which ensures the maintenance of the KC-135 aircraft. He was joined by his family, friends, and colleges. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

